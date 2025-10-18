Alex Skolnick Trio Shares New Single & Video “Prove You’re Not A Robot”

Home News Leila Franco October 18th, 2025 - 6:36 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Genre-defying jazz-rock innovators the Alex Skolnick Trio (AST) have unveiled the title track from their upcoming sixth LP, Prove You’re Not a Robot, set to release on November 7th via Flatiron Recordings. Known for blending the improvisational freedom of jazz with the precision of rock, the trio’s latest single delivers both a sonic thrill and social commentary.

“Prove You’re Not a Robot” explores the tension between human creativity and technological control, a theme that will be seen throughout the upcoming album. The track opens with a syncopated groove and sharp guitar lines from bandleader Alex Skolnick, building into a fusion of complex rhythms and daring solos. The interplay between the trio members is both chaotic and cohesive, reflecting the song’s deeper meditation on humanity in an increasingly automated world.

Accompanying the release is a playful music video directed by Frankie Fulleda, featuring a cameo from Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe. The video begins with the trio loading in their gear on Long Island before the music cuts in with the declaration, “No, I am not a robot.” As the performance unfolds, quick edits show the band as part of a CAPTCHA, those familiar “I am not a robot” tests, while donning and removing robotic masks. The imagery makes fun of machine, mirroring the song’s exploration of identity and authenticity in the digital age.

“Prove You’re Not a Robot represents our strongest work as a group,” Skolnick explains. “The compositions are some of the most challenging we’ve ever done, and the improvisations took us to new places.” The single offers a glimpse into an album that promises to push AST’s creative boundaries even further.