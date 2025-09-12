Alex Skolnick Trio Releases New Song “Breakdown” And Announces New Album Prove You’re Not A Robot For November 2025 Release

Home News Ajala Fields September 12th, 2025 - 9:21 PM

Brooklyn-based jazz-rock innovators Alex Skolnick Trio return this fall with Prove You’re Not A Robot, their first new album since 2018’s Conundrum, arriving November 7, 2025. The album’s first single, a wildly inventive take on Tom Petty’s “Breakdown,” is available today. Listen to the new song below.

Blending fearless improvisation, genre-defying arrangements and the virtuosity of its members, Prove You’re Not A Robot captures the Alex Skolnick Trio at the height of their creative powers. The title reflects both a wry nod to our tech-saturated era and a deeper meditation on humanity, direct interaction and the irreplaceable spark of live musicianship in an age of artificial intelligence.

Recorded with a range of vintage and custom instruments — from a Roger Sadowsky archtop to a 1935 Gibson L-00 acoustic — the album spans moods from the uplifting “Guiding Ethos” to the mind-bending Chick Corea/Steve Howe mashup “Armando’s Mood.” Alongside Skolnick’s inventive guitar work, bassist Nathan Peck and drummer Matt Zebroski bring rhythmic complexity and emotional depth, with odd-time signatures and genre twists that have become hallmarks of the Alex Skolnick Trio.

“I feel this album represents my strongest work as a composer,” says Skolnick. “Nathan and Matt really brought their A-game throughout. I think it’s safe to say this is the record we’re all most proud of.”

Known for their adventurous covers of rock and metal classics, the Alex Skolnick Trio have toured internationally, captivating audiences from Norway’s Larvik Guitar Festival to Paris’s The Olympia and New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

Prove You’re Not A Robot Track List:

Parallel Universe Armondo’s Mood Infinite Hotel Prove You’re Not A Robot Guiding Ethos Breakdown The Polish Goodbye Asking For A Friend

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat