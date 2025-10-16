VNV Nation Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 16th, 2025 - 6:25 PM

Today, it has been announced that VNV Nation, the genre-defying alternative electronic project led by Dublin-born, Hamburg-based Ronan Harris, will be returning to North America in Spring 2026 with An Evening With VNV Nation. Hot off the heels of 2025’s Construct debuting at number one on the German Pop-Album Charts and number three overall and a run of sold-out European shows, this tour invites fans to experience VNV Nation’s remarkable musical evolution firsthand. For tickets and more information, click here.

Named for the motto “Victory Not Vengeance,” VNV Nation’s philosophy is all about striving to achieve for the right reasons, rather than dwelling in regret. It is a sentiment reflected in the band’s stirring, poetic lyrics and genre-spanning sound—from melodic dance beats and indie-electronic anthems to haunting ballads and post-classical soundtracks. Their legendary live shows pulse with energy and positive emotion, drawing a dedicated and diverse fanbase to headline tours and festival stages on both sides of the Atlantic.

Kicking off April 14, in Nashville, the new tour delivers extra-long sets packed with fan favorites, deep cuts and brand new material, including the highly anticipated album Destruct, a darker, more intense counterpart to Construct. Each night also features interactive autograph sessions and fan Q&A, along with the signature visuals that make every show a fully immersive experience.

VNV Nation Tour Dates

4/14 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In

4/15 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

4/17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

4/18 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

4/19 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

4/21 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage

4/23 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater

4/24 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

4/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

4/26 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

4/28 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

4/29 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

5/1 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

5/2 – Denver, CO – Ritual Noize Fest

5/4 – Omaha, NE – The Slowdown

5/5 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

5/7 – Chicago, IL – Metro

5/8 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

5/9 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

5/10 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

5/12 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield

5/13 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

5/15 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

5/16 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

5/17 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre