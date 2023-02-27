VNV Nation Share New Song “Before The Rain”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2023 - 6:21 PM

According to side-line.com Irish electronic music group VNV Nation have returned with the brand new single “Before the Rain.” For band member Ronan Harris it is his first new material under the VNV Nation since releasing 2018’s Noire.

As a whole, “Before the Rain” is a lovely tune that has great electronic dance beats that can cause people to dance while listening and the best part of the whole thing is the vocal performance because the passionate voice can speak for some of those who are having a rough time in their lives.

In someways this composition is an anthem about life because the instrumentation brings out the inspiration some people want to hear.

This single is from the group’s upcoming album Electric Sun, which was originally set to release last June but the drop date changed to April 14. Also a series of singles will be released before the the album drops.

Based from VNV Nation‘s newest ditty, the group has a solid start with their latest music and there will be plenty of more tunes popping up in the near future.