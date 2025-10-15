Kraak & Smaak Team Up With The Undercover Dream Lovers For Collaborative New Single “Isn’t It Strange”

Home News Juliet Paiz October 15th, 2025 - 4:00 PM

Dutch electronic trio Kraak & Smaak have teamed up with Los Angeles artist The Undercover Dream Lovers for their new single “Isn’t It Strange,” the final glimpse of their upcoming album Velvet Seas. Released through their own label Boogie Angst, the song blends Kraak & Smaak’s smooth, groove-heavy production with Matt Koenig’s dreamy mix of indie pop and psychedelia.

Written and recorded together in Los Angeles during the late afternoon, the track moves slowly and is carried by a deep bassline and intricate layers. Koenig’s soft falsetto drifts through the production, giving the song a rich and cinematic tone.

The Undercover Dream Lovers is the project of songwriter and producer Matt Koenig, who has built a loyal following since 2016 with songs that mix elements of disco, rock and modern pop into something entirely his own. For Kraak & Smaak, “Isn’t It Strange” follows their recent single “Travel Light,” a bright and orchestral dive into the sound and spirit of seventies disco, featuring longtime collaborator IVAR on vocals.

As they prepare to release Velvet Seas, the trio, Oscar de Jong, Wim Plug and Mark Kneppers are getting ready for an extensive European tour running into 2025. Highlights include stops in Madrid, Barcelona, Budapest and Brno, along with a special album premiere at Amsterdam Dance Event on October 22 at Melkweg. With their energetic shows and blend of funk, soul and house, Kraak & Smaak continue to show why they’ve remained one of the Netherlands’ most creative and enduring electronic acts.