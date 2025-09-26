Kraak & Smaak Share Vivid New Single “Travel Light”

Home News Juliet Paiz September 26th, 2025 - 8:19 PM

Dutch electronic trio Kraak & Smaak have just released their new single “Travel Light,” the latest glimpse into their upcoming album Velvet Seas. The track arrives through their own label Boogie Angst and features longtime collaborator and live vocalist IVAR, whose voice truly brings the song to life. With its vibrant energy and orchestral layers, “Travel Light” feels like a celebration built for both headphones and dance floors.

The song opens with beautiful strings, bold brass, and a melody that instantly carries a warmth. Funky riffs and extended rhythms build on the trio’s trademark analogue production, creating a sound that is soulful and cinematic. IVAR’s vocals rise above the instrumentation, adding depth and spirit, making the song feel both timeless and full of forward momentum.

“Travel Light” follows earlier singles “Heat” with Butter Bath and “Nothing Is Forever” featuring PWNT. Together these releases highlight the wide range of sounds shaping Velvet Seas, from dreamy and reflective to bold and upbeat. The new single leans into classic disco and funk influences while still carrying a modern spark, showing the group’s talent for blending nostalgia with new ideas.

Along with new music, Kraak & Smaak are preparing for an extensive tour across Europe and beyond, with highlights including Madrid, Barcelona, Budapest, Brno and a special hometown show during Amsterdam Dance Event on October 22 at Melkweg. With over twenty years of experience, Oscar de Jong, Wim Plug and Mark Kneppers continue to deliver music and performances that bring people together in a joyful way.