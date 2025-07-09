The Format Announces Fall 2025 Reunion Tour Dates

Home News Michelle Grisales July 9th, 2025 - 6:57 PM

The Format, the beloved early-2000s Arizona-based band fronted by Nate Ruess, is officially reuniting for a limited series of shows in fall 2025. The announcement comes after years of anticipation, following a previously planned 2020 reunion that was canceled due to the onset of the pandemic.

Best known for his later work in Fun. and collaborations with major artists like P!nk, Ruess originally made his mark with The Format, which ran from 2002 to 2008. Now, after teasing fans on social media, the band has revealed three tour dates according to Stereogum. Starting in Phoenix, AZ on September 27th, New York City, NY on September 30th (featuring support from Ben Kweller) and Los Angeles, CA on October 10th (with special guests Phantom Planet).

Tickets will become available to the general public starting July 18th at noon local time, with early access presale beginning July 16th, available through sign-up on the band’s official website.

In a heartfelt message to fans, Ruess addressed the lengthy delay and past ticketing struggles. “Hello everybody, I guess the cat is out of the bag… yet again…” He explained how he and bandmate Sam Means finally reconnected and decided it was time to bring the long-postponed shows to life. He acknowledged the difficulties fans faced securing tickets in 2020 and assured them that this time, larger venues are part of the plan to make attendance easier for everyone.

“I still think it sounds crazy, but we are gonna do that anyway…AND as our first show back in like 20 years. So here goes nothing!” Ruess added.

The frontman also shared how the reunion has been personally meaningful, saying, “This reunion and preparing for these shows… have been nothing short of magical so far.”

TOUR DATES:

09/27 – Phoenix, AZ – Veterans Memorial Coliseum/Arizona State Fairgrounds

09/30 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre (w/ Ben Kweller)

10/10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery (w/ Phantom Planet)