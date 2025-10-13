Countdown NYE Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Above & Beyond, John Summit, Sub Focus & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 13th, 2025 - 6:49 PM

Today, Insomniac has revealed the lineup for its intergalactic celebration, Countdown NYE. Returning for its 11th edition, Countdown makes first contact with a brand new home in Downtown Los Angeles for its most ambitious edition yet, The Los Angeles Convention Center will transform into a sprawling cosmic playground featuring four stages, the return of the renowned Red Light District and a star-studded lineup leading an all-night odyssey from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Countdown’s 2025 lineup is spearheaded by meteoric house music superstar John Summit, the transcendent melodies of Grammy-nominated act Above & Beyond and the legendary progressive soundscapes of the inimitable Pryda alias of Eric Prydz. Madeon (DJ Set) also brings his cinematic sounds to the decks, while SLANDER delivers their emotionally charged blend of bass and melody. Drum & bass powerhouse Sub Focus promises high-velocity energy, complemented by the explosive sonics of Crankdat and genre-fusing expertise of Wuki. For tickets and more information, click here.

This year, Countdown moves to the heart of Los Angeles, making The Los Angeles Convention Center its immersive playground. Insomniac invites its fans to wander amongst towering art installations and mysterious extraterrestrial civilizations, raising a glass of bubbly champagne as they welcome the new cosmic cycle. This year, in addition to the four immersive stages, the provocative Red Light District returns, bringing its risque environment back to the heart of the celebration.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi