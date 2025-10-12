The Get Up Kids’ Matt Pryor Shares New Single & Video “The Dishonesty”

Home News Juliet Paiz October 12th, 2025 - 3:09 AM

Matt Pryor of The Get Up Kids has released “The Dishonesty,” the second single from his upcoming solo album The Salton Sea, arriving November 14 through Nightshoes Syndicate and Big Scary Monsters. Directed by Josh Berwanger of The Anniversary, the new video pairs perfectly with the song’s emotional pull. Built around steady drums, guitars, and Pryor’s powerful voice, the track is sure to stick in your head. Pryor says it’s about the damage caused by addiction, lying to loved ones and losing yourself while trying to stay afloat.

The video captures an odd feeling. Every image and animation feels like it’s straight out of a fever dream, in order to understand this, you just have to watch the video.There’s a restless energy, a feeling of trying to outrun your own thoughts but never quite succeeding.

“The Dishonesty” follows the album’s title track, which has already drawn praise from outlets like Alternative Press and Stereogum. The new record finds Pryor expanding his sound with help from producer Peter Katis, blending emotional storytelling with a full-band intensity. It’s another chapter from a songwriter unafraid to face his own past head-on.

