Mayday Parade Share New Video “Promises”

Juliet Paiz October 12th, 2025 - 3:07 AM

Mayday Parade

Mayday Parade have released the video for “Promises,” one of the most emotional tracks from their new album Sad, the second part of their three-chapter project celebrating twenty years as a band. Written by drummer and vocalist Jake Bundrick, the song tells the story of trying to hold on when everything seems to fall apart. He describes being caught in a situation that kept getting worse no matter how much hope he had, and that feeling comes through clearly in both his voice and the band’s performance. The song blends reflection with a strong, aching melody, showing how Mayday Parade still manage to turn pain into something powerful and creative.

The video keeps things simple but meaningful, following a beautiful drawn pink flower. Throughout the visualizer there are multiple drawings that have been animated yet the only color in the video is the pink flower while the rest of the drawings are white. The mood builds slowly, reflecting the sense of loss and helplessness behind the lyrics, before closing with a soft sense of acceptance. “Promises” captures the heart of Sad, a record that dives into the struggles of love, grief and growth while staying true to the band’s melodic style. Even after two decades together, Mayday Parade continue to sound genuine and connected, reminding listeners why their music still means so much.

photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi