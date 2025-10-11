Perturbator Shares Epic New Video For “Lady Moon” Featuring Greta Link

Home News Leila Franco October 11th, 2025 - 5:22 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

Perturbator (James Kent) has released his latest masterpiece, “Lady Moon,” a mesmerizing seven-minute song featuring vocals and lyrics by longtime collaborator Greta Link. Accompanied by a beautifully animated music video directed by Victorien Aubineau, the new single marks another bold step for one of electronic music’s most cinematic artists.

Produced by Music of the Void, “Lady Moon” is a combination of Kent’s signature cyberpunk style with haunting vocals from Link. The track builds gradually with mechanical rhythms and lush synth layers. Greta Link’s voice drifts through the mix, ghostlike yet commanding, turning the song into a meditation on longing and technology. Kent describes the song as “being this ‘greater something’ and belonging and owing only to yourself.”

The animated music video transforms that sonic landscape into a vivid sci-fi visual journey. Split into three acts, it tells a story about humans and machines. Aubineau’s direction captures the essence of Perturbator’s world. It is a sleek, futuristic society illuminated by the glow of progress and shadowed by its emotional costs. The animation’s color palette shifts from deep neon purples and blues to flashes of white and gold that mirror the shifting tone of the music itself. Each transition syncs to the rhythm, which further amplifies the track’s hypnotic sound.

“Lady Moon” continues Perturbator’s tradition of pairing his compositions with visual storytelling. It’s a testament to his ability to build entire universes out of sound and image. Along with his recently released album, “Lady Moon” is not just a song, but an immersive experience for listeners.