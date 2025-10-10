Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe Share New Single & Video “Procession”

Home News Steven Taylor October 10th, 2025 - 5:52 PM

Brian Eno and Beatie Wolfe have continued their joint exploration of ambient and electronic sound with the release of Liminal, the third release the duo have dropped together. As well, following previous singles, a video was shared for the track “Procession.” The animated video can be found on Brian Eno’s YouTube channel.

The track, while still capturing that sort of transcendental and spaced out atmosphere the project strives for, features a more whimsical and uplifting sound to it. Dreamy guitar strums and an overall more upbeat and active sound create an atmosphere that still feels a bit otherworldly, but in a way that still manages to feel welcoming and calming. The video compliments this feeling perfectly, with many strange, abstract, crude yet colorful illustrations of scenery both natural and man-made. It’s ultimately a track that carries with a beautiful, fleeting feeling to it. “‘Procession’ was always known to us as ‘Tidy Up Inconsistencies,’” said Eno of the song’s origins, “which is a combination of two of the Oblique Strategies cards we pulled when we started making it. One of us got ‘Tidy Up’ and the other got ‘The Inconsistency Principle’ so we let this inform what we were doing without telling the other. This created some interesting tension between mess and meticulousness.”

Liminal follows Luminal and Lateral as the third collaborative album Eno and Wolfe created. The first two albums described as “Dream” and “Space” music respectively, Liminial is stated to be “Dark Matter” music, that “stands at the convergence point of these two previous records.” Liminal is available for purchase today, featuring 11 total tracks including “Procession” and previous releases “Part of Us,” “Ringing Ocean” and “The Last To Know.”