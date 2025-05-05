Labrinth Releases New Chaotic Single “S.W.M.F.”

Home News Leila DeJoui May 5th, 2025 - 11:51 PM

On May 4, 2025, Grammy-nominated artist, Labrinth, released his new single, “S.W.M.F” The artist, who is known for his work with the show, Euphoria, created a song that is wild and electrifying. “’S.W.M.F.’ Is about being the protagonist of your own misery and coming out alive and better for it,” said Labrinth. The beginning of the song is very ominous and sounds a little similar to some sort of siren that was going off for a little while. Before Labrinth even starts to sing, he introduces his vocals with a little adlib, that sounds similar to his other work. As he starts to sing, the beat for the song intensifies a little more, which causes the siren-like sound to sort of fade into the background. In the middle of the song, the instrumental seems to be speeding up a little, with a choir that was chanting. He goes back to the chorus and then towards the end, He repeats the words, “here we go.”

Listen to and watch “S.W.M.F.”

The song was also released with a music video. In the beginning when the video starts, there is smoke, which then reveals Labrinth with a face that is covered in glitter, in black and white. In color, Labrinth was soaked with a neon-lit hoodie. The choir that is heard throughout the song, are covered in cloth and coming towards Labrinth, who is wearing a red hoodie. At the end of the song, the choir is then reaching for him while he stands there looking up.