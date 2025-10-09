Gatecreeper Unveils Chaotic New Video For “Mistaken For Dead”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 9th, 2025 - 5:29 PM

Arizona death metal squad Gatecreeper has debuted a new music video for their frenzied track, “Mistaken For Dead,” which is featured on their latest album, Dark Superstition, available now from Nuclear Blast Records. What is great about the music video is how each scene contributes to the creepy musical vibe.

The video arrives just ahead of the band‘s European tour with ARCH ENEMY, AMORPHIS and ELUVEITIE that will be followed by a run with THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER in Mexico and South America to cap off the year. For tickets, click here.

Dark Superstition deals with the supernatural, divination, fear of the unknown and trust in magic or chance. The album shapeshifts from one brutal soundscape to the next as each sonic structure rouses its own emotion and landscape.

“Many of the songs incorporate supernatural ideas with my own experiences,” Mason says. “But the title itself is a reference to the Superstition Mountains in our home state of Arizona. It’s a beautiful mountain range surrounded by tragedy and legends of hidden fortune.”

