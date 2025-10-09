Death Cult Announce New Live Album Paradise Live For January 2026 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard October 9th, 2025 - 4:02 PM

Death Cult laid the groundwork for the band we now know as The Cult and in 2023, to mark the band‘s 40th anniversary, Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy, along with John Tempesta on bass and Charlie Jones on drums, revived Death Cult for a special run of shows.

Out on January 16, Paradise Live is a 16-track live album that documents this rebirth of Death Cult. Recorded at the iconic Albert Hall in Duffy’s hometown of Manchester on Nov. 18, 2023, the release, which features no overdubs, will be available on Two LP, CD and digitally here.

As New Noise Magazine writes: “Ian and Duffy are brothers in musical cause and are counterparts to a quintessential era of Gothic New Wave or First Wave, Camden-era punk. Death Cult were the brothers of The Clash and Siouxsie and The Banshees. They were in the scene.”

The Cult’s first incarnation was Southern Death Cult, formed in 1981, releasing their sole, self-titled album posthumously in 1983. That same year, Death Cult formed, with Ian Astbury joining forces with Billy Duffy for a musical partnership that has endured for 40 plus years. Death Cult became The Cult in 1984 releasing Dreamtime that same year.

Paradise Live Track List

1/A1 83rd Dream

2/A2 Christians

3/A3 Gods Zoo

4/A4 Brothers Grimm

5/B1 Ghost Dance

6/B2 Butterflies

7/B3 A Flower in the Desert

8/B4 Resurrection Joe

9/C1 Horse Nation

10/C2 Go West

11/C3 Hollow Man

12/C4 Dreamtime

13/D1 Spiritwalker

14/D2 Rain

15/D3 Moya

16/D4 She Sells Sanctuary