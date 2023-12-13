Death Cult Share Two New Songs “Flesh And Bone” & “C.O.T.A.”

Home News Roy Lott December 13th, 2023 - 2:43 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Death Cult, aka The Cult, has released the brand new dual single Death Cult – 8323, the double A-side release includes new songs ‘Flesh And Bone’ and ‘C.O.T.A’ The new releases are available to stream digitally and to purchase as an expanded Under The Midnight Sun 12” and DEATH CULT – 8323 7. Check them out below.

The legendary British band Death Cult celebrated 40 years together, and with this returned to their early roots this autumn, revisiting iconic Death Cult tracks live in some of the original venues they played during that era. In October, the band reunited at the Theater at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. The setlist spanned the three phases of the band from Southern Death Cult, to Death Cult and The Cult’s first two albums Dreamtime and Love.

Originally named Southern Death Cult in 1981, the band released two 12 inches in 1983, one being their album posthumously and the Death Cult EP, which were combined and released as a CD. It also led to their the band name switching to Death Cult.

Death Cult became The Cult in 1984 and in that same year, they released Dreamtime. Since then, the group has released a total of 11 full-length albums that include many awards and accolades.

