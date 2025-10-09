Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA Announces Their Own “All American” Superbowl Halftime Show

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 9th, 2025 - 9:30 PM

Charlie Kirks’s Turning Point USA has announced that they will be hosting their own “All American” Superbowl Halftime Show. This comes after a flood of negative feedback to Bad Bunny’s performance. Particularly from alt-right groups in support of ICE.

The deceased far-right political activist Charlie Kirk had previously created the non-profit organization Turning Point USA. The conservative political group was founded in 2012 by Kirk and Bill Montgomery, and operates mainly on high school, college and university campuses.

According to Consequence, the conservative political action group says it will stage its own “All American Halftime Show” to counterprogram Bad Bunny’s performance at Super Bowl LX.

Performers and event details are “coming soon.” However, before officially announcing its halftime show, associates of Turning Point USA and The Charlie Kirk Show discussed the possibility of staging such an event with Creed as a potential headliner.