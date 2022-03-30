Japanese Breakfast Unveils Lush Cover Of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love”, Shares Reimagined Version Of “Be Sweet”

Home News Roy Lott March 30th, 2022 - 1:45 PM

As part of the Spotify Singles series, Japanese Breakfast has given fans a sultry rendition of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love,” as well as a re-recording of their hit “Be Sweet.” Lead singer Michelle Zauner explained why she chose to cover “Skinny Love.” “We decided to record Bon Iver’s ‘Skinny Love’ because it felt like a very surprising cover for Japanese Breakfast,” she said. “It’s so moving and sparse. We felt we could add some interesting instrumentation to the track and celebrate our fellow label mate Bon Iver.”

Like Iver, the band is up for Best New Artist at this year’s Grammy Awards, which are set to take place this Sunday in Las Vegas, NV. They are also up for Best Alternative Music Album for their high fidelity ranked album Jubilee.

According to Consequence, the Spotify Singles series is showcasing the Best New Artist nominees all week ahead of the Grammys. Each nominated artist will perform one of their own hits and pay tribute to a past honoree in the same category. Arlo Parks has covered Kaytranada’s “You’re the One,” and Jimmie Allen did Toni Braxton’s “Unbreak My Heart.”

Shortly after the award show, the group has quite the tour itinerary this year. They are set to kick off the North American leg at Coachella in April as well as playing select shows alongside Belle & Sebastian, The National and the recently announced tour for Florence + the Machine. They will also take part in the Courtney Barnett curated festival Here and There, featuring many artists performing on select dates across North America.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer