Austra Cancels Fall 2020 Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Electronic outfit Austra have cancelled two fall North American tour dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however the group still has dates scheduled for their European shows. Their dates in Europe are expected to kick off in Warsaw on November 4 and will wrap up in Mardrid on December 5. Ticket holders will need to go to their point of purchase for refunds.

“Sadly we’ve decided to cancel our Toronto and New York shows. We were hoping they could’ve just been postponed, once again, but given the uncertainty of this situation, it didn’t feel right. We will re-book once it’s safe to do so!” the group wrote on Twitter.

Austra have had a busy 2020 with the release of their latest studio album HiRUDiN, which came out in May and was supported by the singles “Mountain Baby,” “ANYWAYZ,” “Risk It” and “I Am Not Waiting.” The group’s 2017 studio album release Future Politics was named one of our best albums that year.

The band’s frontwoman Katie Stelmanis recently spoke with the site about the recording of HiRUDiN and how she was handling the pandemic. During the interview she discussed how the current pandemic relates to the work on a thematic level.

“See, it’s interesting because this whole record in some ways was written about things that I had experienced in the past, but then there’s a whole bunch of songs that were not really about anything I had experienced in the past, but have become suddenly totally relevant to what I’m experiencing now,” Stelmanis explained.

Tour Dates:

9/16 – Toronto, ON – Great Hall

10/9 – Brooklyn, NY – The Sultan Room

11/4 – Warsaw, PL – Niebo

11/12 – Vienna, AT – Flex

11/15 – Berlin, DE – Metropol

11/26 – Paris, FR – La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

12/2 – London, UK – EartH

12/4 – Barcelona, ES – Mil.Leni Festival

12/5 – Madrid, ES – Cool

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna