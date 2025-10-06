Ryan Adams Says “I Am Ashamed I Was Ever A Liberal” In Recent Facebook Post

Home News Cait Stoddard October 6th, 2025 - 8:07 PM

According to social media, Ryan Adams stated on Facebook to write: “I Am Ashamed I Was Ever A Liberal.” The statement says: “Tonight in #Perth – they tried to #Cancel me/ they failed – they tried to blacklist me from radio & TV… they failed . My fans, my family, my brother, RIP… we have showed you what it means to take your bullshit FEAR and see it as it is, the mind killer.”

The artist adds: “I stand with all who have been dishonored, undignified, harassed and singled out by a mindless mob of idiots. Fuck you, you mob of socialist censors. I have won. You bet against the wrong horse, you lunatic losers across the world. I am ashamed I was ever a liberal ( except protesting my LGBTQ Family.) Suck it up. XO DRA.”