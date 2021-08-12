Karen Elson Responds to Ryan Adams Interview, Says it Attempts to “Rewrite the Experiences of Many”

Home News Roy Lott August 12th, 2021 - 11:25 PM

Singer-songwriter Karen Elson has come out to speak about Ryan Adams’ latest interview with thr Los Angeles Times. Adams’ interview with the magazine is his first one since being accused of multiple sexual assaults from multiple women in 2019. Following the news of Adams’ misconduct, Elson wrote and then deleted a post hinting at a “traumatizing experience” with Adam, as she was underage at the time. “My thoughts on Ryan Adam’s, in light of his interview. In 2018 I sent Ryan a cease and desist due to my suspicions of his alleged involvement behind some calculated, malicious and explicit cyber harassment that occurred shortly after I stopped communicating with him,” she tweeted. “I hope Ryan comes to the realization that an apology should contain accountability. I look forward to the day I’m able to receive that.”

The Daily Mail published a public apology from Adams last year, she commented, “I believe in redemption and amends even for him. However he has not reached out to me since 2018 to apologize for his terrible behavior … His actions going forward will dictate the sincerity of his statement and if I’m able to forgive.”

Mandy Moore was also asked about the allegations, stating “speaking for myself, I’ve not heard from him. “I’m not looking for an apology necessarily, but l do find it curious that someone would do an interview about it without actually making amends privately.”

Adams has since released his latest album Big Colors in June with the song “Its So Quiet, Its Loud.”