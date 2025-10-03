Ashnikko Shares New Single With Cobrah “Wet Like”

Home News Ajala Fields October 3rd, 2025 - 10:06 PM

Pop disruptor Ashnikko has released their new pulsating single “Wet Like” featuring Cobrah. The track follows recent releases “Smoochie Girl”, “Sticky Fingers” and “Trinkets” as a window into Ashnikko’s highly-anticipated sophomore album Smoochies, set for release on October 17th via Parlophone/Warner Records. Listen to the new single below.

“Wet Like” sees both Ashnikko and COBRAH deliver an unapologetically X-rated duet over pulsating electronic production, a track engineered for the heat and haze of a packed, sweaty nightclub. Ashnikko spits, “high femme dom looking for a sub, like a show girl take it all off in the floodlights”, while COBRAH fires back, “Tie me up I’m lazy, I want you to do the work. I wanna feel you deep n dirty, let your ‘tongue’ inside my…”. Together, they turn the track into a head-on collision of lust, power and play – a performance that thrives on provocation and refuses to hold anything back.

Speaking about the new release, Ashnikko explains “This is pure carnal lust and hedonism. This is music to stomp down the street to, eye f*ck a stranger in the club to, music to top to!”