The Lumineers Release Music Video For “Automatic”

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

The Lumineers unveiled the official music video for the title track from their highly anticipated album Automatic, which was released on February 14. The video, directed by filmmaker Anaïs LaRocca, brings the song’s emotional depth to life with visuals that complement the vulnerability found throughout the album.

The release of Automatic has been met with critical acclaim, debuting at number 16 on the Billboard Top 200. The album is also dominating Billboard’s Alternative, Rock, and Americana/Folk album charts. This success follows the momentum of the album’s first single, “Same Old Song,” which topped the AAA radio chart, marking the eighth time a Lumineers song has reached number one in this category.

After two decades of musical collaboration, Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites created a collection of songs that resonate with the challenges and rewards of family life, marking a new chapter in their musical journey. The album explores themes of regret, brokenness, and lingering longing, as the duo dives deep into the torments of relationships and the need for connection in today’s world.

Following the album’s release, The Lumineers have announced the North American leg of their Automatic World Tour, which will kick off on July 3 in Saratoga Springs, NY. Due to overwhelming demand, the band has added second shows in Boston at Fenway Park (July 17) and in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum (August 8). Fans can look forward to an exciting lineup of dates at stadiums, arenas, and amphitheaters across the U.S. and Canada, where they will perform hits from Automatic as well as fan favorites from their past albums.