Neal Schon Shards He’s Not Spoken To Steve Perry Recently: “I Reached Out But Never Heard Anything Back”

While he was on the September 30 episode of SiriusXM’s “Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk”, Journey guitarist Neal Schon was asked if he has had any contact with the band’s former singer Steve Perry in recent months. The short answer was no, according to Blabbermouth.

He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “There has been, like, zip — zero dialogue. And it’s not because I’m not willing to. I reached out. I wrote him an e-mail. And I’m sure it’s probably still his e-mail [address] because he did reach back to me about a year ago [about something else] through the [same] e-mail [address]. I invited him to the Giants game because I knew that he was a fan as well and I was gonna be there. And it’d be cool just to catch up and hang out and watch a ballgame. I never heard anything back. So, you can’t keep chasing something that’s just not interested in correlating with you.”

When asked what he thinks is going on with Perry in terms of his plans to release more new music or perform live, Schon said, “You know what? I really couldn’t even evaluate on what’s going on in his heart and what he wants. I think we’ve seen that he wants to still create. More would be great. I was totally behind his album when he came out with his album. I thought there was some very good stuff on it. I’d like to see him create some more.”

As for the possibility of new music from Journey, Schon said, “Well, I’m always working on new material, and so I have quite a lot that I’ve compiled in this year that we’ve had off [from touring] — many, many ideas for new songs. And it’ll take for us to get in a room and throw it around and see what happens with it. If we get very inspired once we get in a room together and actually rehearse, anything could happen.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado