Ink & Dagger Share New Video For “Full Circle,” Announce Reissue & Shows

Cait Stoddard October 2nd, 2025 - 6:35 PM

From 1996 to 1999 Philadelphia’s Ink & Dagger burned like a roman candle, blurring the lines between punk, hardcore, and psychedelia, an enigma wrapped in rumors, vampire lore and blood-spattered theatrics. Equal parts chaos and prank, their ever-shifting all-star lineup fed on the energy of others and spit it back out as something entirely their own.

Controversial,influential and long out of print, their complete legacy has finally risen again. Trust Records is proud to announce their partnership with Ink & Dagger to reissue their entire discography via three stand alone LPs: Drive This Seven Inch Wooden Stake Through My Philadelphia Heart, The Fine Art of Original Sin and Ink & Dagger. All audio was painstakingly remastered by David Cooley (M83, Tame Impala, Jimmy Eat World). Each of the three albums will be in stores and available across digital platforms for the first time ever on October 31.

Also, in celebration of the upcoming reissue, Ink & Dagger have shared the remastered audio for revered single “Full Circle” alongside a video directed by Brian Balchak, which includes unseen footage by Joe Burns and images from the box set’s book.

Also, Ink & Dagger have announced they will be performing at Philadelphia, PA on October 30 – November first. Opening the shows will be Pain It Black, Deadguy and Soul Glo. For tickets and more information, click here.