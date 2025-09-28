The Replacements Share Previously Unreleased Song “Street Girl (Takes 1 and 2)”

Home News Khalliah Gardner September 28th, 2025 - 1:26 PM

Sharon Alagna

The new release of “Street Girl (Takes 1 and 2)” gives fans another song to enjoy from The Replacements’ history. This never-before-heard track is now available for streaming as part of the updated version of their popular 1984 album, Let It Be. Fans can see how the band was making music during this crucial time in their career. According to Elizabeth Nelson’s notes on the album, “Street Girl” features characters that Paul Westerberg often writes about—tough but also endearingly vulnerable. The song has an energetic vibe like The Modern Lovers and mixes catchy tunes with a raw edge.

The release of “Street Girl” and other rare tracks in this expanded edition gives us a better view of an important time for the band. When “Let It Be” was first recorded, The Replacements were shifting from their hardcore punk beginnings to more thoughtful and powerful music. Songs like “Unsatisfied” and “Answering Machine” show this change, expressing the challenges and desires faced during young adulthood. This newly updated edition not only brings back memories but also lets both old fans and new listeners experience the lively music of a band that broke away from traditional styles. It includes live recordings, like the famous “Goodnight! Go Home!” performance, showcasing their exciting stage presence and securing their legacy in punk and indie rock history.

The expanded collection not only offers music but also honors The Replacements’ cultural influence. Their songs explore timeless themes of identity and restlessness that still resonate with people today. Fans can find special merchandise on Rhino.com to learn more about the legacy of this key indie rock band. “Street Girl (Takes 1 and 2)” is now included in the updated “Let It Be (Deluxe Edition),” adding to why The Replacements continue to inspire global fans. For those who love their music, this release highlights their past work while linking it to rock and roll’s ongoing story.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna