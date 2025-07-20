P.O.S and Dwynell Roland Drop New Song “Don’t Call The Cops”

Home News Khalliah Gardner July 20th, 2025 - 12:25 PM

P.O.S and Dwynell Roland are back together with a new song called “Don’t Call The Cops.” It’s an important moment as they mark one year of working on the creative RELAY project. This talented pair has grown artistically, bringing fresh ideas to hip-hop. Over the past year, their teamwork has led them to try out new sounds and explore different musical styles, creating this exciting track that is sure to grab people’s attention.

Fans of P.O.S and Roland are excited about this new track, especially since YATA helped produce it. Known for making great beats and unique sounds, YATA adds to the excitement. Casey Gerald and Ryan Amos also worked on “Don’t Call The Cops,” bringing their own styles to the mix. With all these talented people involved, this song offers a fresh take in today’s hip-hop scene.

“Don’t Call The Cops” is an energetic song with catchy beats and powerful lyrics. It fits perfectly into the unique hip-hop style that P.O.S and Roland are known for. They skillfully mix strong messages with appealing music, showing their talent both individually and together. Their passion for breaking norms is clear in how they keep updating their musical style while challenging typical hip-hop rules. This dedication helps them attract listeners who want something new and meaningful.

For eager listeners, the new release is easy to find on various streaming platforms worldwide. Fans are encouraged not only to enjoy this latest track but also to revisit the original RELAY EP released a year ago, which started their exciting musical journey. The EP showcases their unique approach and hints at what’s next. With more music expected soon, “Don’t Call The Cops” gives us just a taste of what promises to be an exciting time for P.O.S and Roland. As they continue impressing with lively and creative sounds, there’s growing excitement about their upcoming projects. This year looks set to be thrilling for fans eagerly waiting for the artists’ next steps in music.