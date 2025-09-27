The Subways Share Passionate New Single & Video “I Need To Feel You Closer”

Home News Leila Franco September 27th, 2025 - 5:05 PM

The Subways have revealed their new single and music video “I Need To Feel You Closer.” The track brings forward the band’s trademark rock sound with a deeply personal story of grief and heartbreak. Released alongside a black-and-white performance video, the song captures both the intensity of emotional turmoil and how live music can channel it.

“I Need To Feel You Closer” puts Billy Lunn’s impassioned vocals front and center. The delivery of the lyrics is like a plea, almost a cry to bridge any separation, while the instrumentation rises and falls in waves to match the emotional urgency of the song. The result is a song designed to resonate both in headphones and in the energy of a crowded venue.

The accompanying video relies more on the intimacy and energy of the band rather than a narrative. Shot entirely in black-and-white, the visuals focus on the band performing in a close space. Tight camera angles to capture expressive gestures and the emotional connection between each member and the music. The stripped-back style of the video really draws attention to the band’s heartfelt delivery of the song.

Lunn explained that while dealing with the loss of a friend on tour, the song stemmed from being broken up with via text during that hard time. “As we continued round Europe on our tour, I picked up my guitar each day as a source of solace, putting all my feelings into the songs. ‘I Need to Feel You Closer’ is one of those songs, and it allowed me to get a sense of the loss and yearning I was experiencing. I hope it offers solace to others who feel similar. And I hope it gets you grooving in the mosh pit, too.”