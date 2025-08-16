The Subways Share New Version of “With You”

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 16th, 2025 - 9:46 PM

Rock band The Subways are celebrating their 20th anniversary by bringing back some of their classics. The band is releasing a compilation of some of their most popular songs, titled the When I’m With You compilation. The compilation will be released on October 17 and features iconic songs such as “Oh Yeah,” “Rock & Roll Queen,” “I Want To Hear What You’ve Got To Say,” “We Don’t Need Money To Have A Good Time,” “Kalifornia” and “You Kill My Cool.” Despite the stacked setlist, one song really sticks out due to its reinvention. The Subways’ “With You” will be taking on a new sound in the compilation, one that is much slower and cinematic. The original “With You” was the band’s third single and became a Top 30 hit. The original version was pure rock, however the band started retconning it during their live shows to better fit their history. The live reimagining quickly became a fan favorite due to its tone switch. The new version starts off slow and somber, but gradually builds until it morphs right back into the rock fans know and love.

It is because of the success of the reimagining that The Subways decided to include this version in the compilation. One of the lead vocalists for the band, Charlotte Cooper exclaimed, “It’s become one of our favorite moments in the show, we love sharing singing the lyrics with everyone in the crowd. We thought it would be really cool to celebrate 20 years of the song by recording this version – we hope you enjoy reminiscing with us!” The band’s other lead vocalist, Billy Lunn added, “We’ve recently used ‘With You’ as a moment to thank the fans for the dedication to the band, playing it slower and quieter so we can all take a few minutes to reflect.” In addition to the reimagining, the band will be celebrating their anniversary by going on their ‘The Subways For Eternity’ tour in November. In the meantime, fans can preorder the When I’m With You compilation here.