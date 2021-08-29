Kraak & Smaak Announce Scirocco EP And North American Tour, Share New Song “Corsica ’80”

Home News Aaron Grech August 29th, 2021 - 7:03 PM

Dutch electronic music trio Kraak & Smaak has announced a new EP called Scirocco, which will be released on September 10 via Boogie Angst and contain the newly released single “Corsica ’80.” The group has also announced a brief set of fall North American tour dates, which will kick off this November 18 in Los Angeles, before wrapping up on December 5 in Dallas.

“Corsica ’80” captures the nostalgic vibe of that era, as its new wave synth melodies, funky beat and intoxicating guitars create an uplifting jazzy vibe that feels like a never-ending summer night. The title also references a peculiar time for the island, as it dealt with numerous instances of sectarian violence throughout the 1980s, despite its popularity as a tourist destination post-World War II.

Kraak & Smaak’s latest studio album Pleasure Centre came out in 2019 and held guest appearances by Gavin Turek and Nick Hanson. The project was also the subject of a remixed release, which featured reimaginations by Satin Jackets, Rodney Hunter, Princs Thomas and Fatnotronic & Emmo.

“Pleasure Centre feels more like a compilation of one-off collaborations, held together by a homogenous sound, and not an album with a loose storyline that develops from track to track,” mxdwn reviewer Matthew Jordan explained. “The worst tracks on the project simply didn’t need to be included, since their removal would have no impact on any overarching story. A little editorial spirit and a few more productive brainstorming sessions in the studio could’ve had a significant impact on the often repetitive and dull, end result.”

2021 Tour Dates

11/18 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720 for “Panic in LA”

11/19 – San Francisco, CA – Great Northern (Soundsystem Set)

11/20 – Seattle, WA – High Dive

11/21 – Portland, OR – Star Theatre

11/23 – Vancouver, BC – Imperial Theater

11/24 – Denver, CO – Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/25 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

11/27 – Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory

11/28 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East Downstairs

12/1 – Austin, TX – The Parish

12/5 – Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co.

Scirocco EP tracklist

1. The Cypress Garden

2. Sunflower Suite

3. Scirocco (ft. Fred Nevché)

4. Corsica ‘80

5. French Shuffle

6. Cul De Sac