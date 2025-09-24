Deradoorian Joins Movement Against Spotify by Removing Her Music From the Platform

Home News Rhett Kaya September 24th, 2025 - 4:21 PM

Singer-songwriter Deradoorian removed her catalog from the music streaming platform Spotify. According to Pitchfork , in a statement posted to social media, Deradoorian claimed Spotify CEO Daniel Ek’s investment in an “AI weapons contractor,” along with “forcing” artists to “agree for them to utilize our music in a myriad of ways without us consenting first.”

“Since Spotify came along, I have always felt skeptical and opposed to their platform. Because it became the norm, I felt like I had to just put up with it and take what I could get,” the singer said on Instagram. “Perhaps that was true more so in the nascent stages of my solo career, but it doesn’t feel that way now.”

The “Digital Gravestone” singer admitted she did not do significant research “to figure out how bad these amendments were for artists on the platform” but felt the platform’s new amendments were “more negative than positive.”

“We all know that Spotify practices bad business,” she continued. “I just made the choice to stop it. Small actions without every single bit of knowledge behind them is just how it’s gonna be to create change.”In the same social media post, Deradoorian revealed she is willing to re-upload her albums to the platform “if there is a time where it feels safe and fair.”

The “Voice Message” artist recently released a single, titled “Center of the Universe,” in June and previously released Ready for Heaven, her latest album that includes popular songs like “Set Me Free” and “No No Yes.” The singer also informed fans that her music is still available to stream on other music platforms like Bandcamp, saying, “It is always appreciated if you can afford to buy them!”

At the end of her social media statement, she clarified her stance on AI, saying, “I do not support AI technology that’s built to spy on us, create weapons to kill us, and utilize psychological tactics to dumb us down to the point of not questioning our reality, whilst devolving our neural connections. It’s important to employ our mental faculties and use our ability to question everything in these times. I am trying harder to do that more consistently.”

You can see Deradoorian’s full post below.

