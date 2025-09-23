Watain Announce Their Eighth Studio Album Will Mark End Of The Band

Home News Steven Taylor September 23rd, 2025 - 7:58 PM

Swedish black metal band Watain has announced the band’s upcoming eight studio album will also be the final release by the band. In an announcement on Saturday, the group declared that the release – set for 2028, the band’s 30th anniversary – will be the last to come out of the band, as Blabbermouth reports.

“Ladies and gentlemen, followers, allies and supporters, this is a solemn transmission from the Temple of WATAIN,” the statement beings. “We hereby announce that in III years’ time — upon our 30th anniversary — WATAIN’s eighth and final full-length album will be released. The album will mark the closure of a thirty-year-long magical Work, the last crossroad of WATAIN, after which the band will cease to exist. The ending of a triad of decades during which we have shared our sacred path through this strange world with you, our loyal audience, on a steady course towards the beckoning darkness of The End.”

The statement continues, “Over the course of the next three years, the reasons for this will be spoken of and accounted for. But for now we just want to say this: Have our songs and our art not always dealt with finitude and mortality, with DEATH and the beyond? Now it is time to claim our own conclusion, and shape it as we have shaped our stage and our songs, in the fires of will. Instead of being consumed by the jaws of time, or broken upon the wheel of circumstance, we choose to let WATAIN return, unbowed and undefeated, back into the primordial chaos that once gave it life.”

“And so we stand on the threshold to our final chapter, and III years of Work remain. III liminal years in the borderlands between the living and the dead, during which new music will be written and shared, concerts will take place, and other things, that will be revealed in due time, will emanate, with the certainty of DEATH, from the Temple of WATAIN.” The message concludes with the suitably metal statements, “Take this message not as a farewell, but as the first note of a sacrificial requiem, as well as your invitation to partake in shaping these last years into something beyond compare. Praise be to the Devilgod by whom our path is blessed, and upon whose altar we now place this our humble offering. To the DEATH and far beyond!”