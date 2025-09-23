Amanda Shires Shares Cinematic New Single “Lately”

Home News Steven Taylor September 23rd, 2025 - 5:39 PM

American singer Amanda Shires has released “Lately,” a new single off her upcoming album Nobody’s Girl. The album is set to release later this week on Friday, September 26th. A lyric video for this new single was released on Shires’ YouTube channel.

The video features lyrics appearing over moody nighttime photos all coated in blue and whites. The abundance of blue suits the moody and jazzy song that has Shires herself coping with the blues and her own emotions. “It’s about that in-between place where you’re not okay, but you’re not falling apart either,” she said describing the song, “you’re just wandering, looking for something to hold on to. It’s cinematic but grounded. It’s fighting the blues with more blues and searching the sky for a silver lining.” With lyrics like “I’d trying anything to get back to laughing, to get back to smiling,” the song wrestles with that feeling of looking for hope and something to lighten up a mood that just won’t get better. The instrumentals fit the song’s idea of being in this limbo state, with a ballad-like piano and occasionally moody saxophone mixed in with upbeat percussion and guitar – it doesn’t fall squarely into being a sad song yet it also can’t break into being a triumphant or optimistic track. Shires’ vocals as well do a lot for the emotions in the track. Certain held out notes come with a sort of tremble that feels like her voice is cracking for a second, as if strained from trying to lighten things up.

“Lately” is the third single released from Nobody’s Girl, which is due for release on September 26th.