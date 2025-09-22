Soul Coughing Announce Winter 2025 U.S. tour Dates

Home News Steven Taylor September 22nd, 2025 - 5:56 PM

American alt rock band Soul Coughing announced their upcoming tour Soul Coughing Still Loves You. Set for this coming December, the seven stop tour follows previous sold-out reunion tours. The shows, set across America, will feature all four original band members back together to perform.

Starting on December 5th in Columbus, Ohio, the tour will see the group visiting Indiana, Kentucky, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan over the span of the next 9 days. Interestingly, it appears that the location for the showing in Chicago, Illinois has yet to be revealed. VIP packages and Presales are now available, with local presales beginning Wednesday, September 24th at 10am local time. Tickets will then be available to the public that coming Friday, September 26th at 10am. More information can be found on the band’s website.

Soul Coughing Still Loves You Tour Dates

12/05/25 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

12/06/25 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

12/07/25 – Covington, KY – Madison Theater

12/09/25 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral Theater

12/10/25 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

12/12/25 – Chicago, IL – ???

12/13/25 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee