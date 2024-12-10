Soul Coughing Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 10th, 2024 - 6:19 PM

Due to popular demand, Soul Coughing will return to the road in 2025 for Soul Coughing Play The Songs Of Soul Coughing Again, which is a 14 date North American tour that will once again see the four original members of Soul Coughing performing songs from their unique and influential catalog that spans through 1994’s Ruby Vroom, 1996’s Irresistible Bliss, and 1998’s third album, El Oso.

Soul Coughing Play The Songs Of Soul Coughing Again gets underway on April 9, at Memphis’s Hi Tone Café and then traveling through an April 26, performance at Port Chester’s historic Capitol Theatre. Artist presales through Seated begin on December 11, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Venue presales begin on December 12 at 10:00 a.m. local time by visiting www.soulcoughingband.com.

This fall’s Soul Coughing Play The Songs Of Soul Coughing was met with critical applause and unprecedented popular demand that saw a number of dates upgraded to larger venues. “The songs sounded as forward-thinking as they did in the ’90s,” declared Variety of the tour’s opening night performance at a sold-out Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA.

Soul Coughing Play The Songs Of Soul Coughing Tour Dates

4/9 – Memphis, TN – Hi Tone Café

4/10 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

4/11 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

4/12 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

4/13 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

4/15 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s

4/16 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

4/18 – Dallas, TX – Longhorn Ballroom

4/19 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

4/22 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theater

4/23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

4/24 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

4/25 – Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall

4/26 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre