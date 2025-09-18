Madonna Rejoins Warner Records With a New Dance Album To Be Released in 2026

Home News Ajala Fields September 18th, 2025 - 10:32 PM

On September 18, it was announced that after nearly two decades since she departed from the label, Madonna, the best-selling female artist of all time, has signed with Warner Records for her highly anticipated, upcoming new dance album, the first studio album she’s released in seven years. This is a return home for the seven-time GRAMMY® Award winner since Warner Records served as Madonna’s label for the first 25 years of her career.

“From being a struggling artist in New York City to signing a record deal to release just three singles it seemed at the time my world would never be the same again and in fact that couldn’t have been truer. Since the beginning Warner Records has been a real partner with me. I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations,” Madonna expressed regarding the new deal.

”We are honored to welcome Madonna back home to Warner Records. Madonna isn’t just an artist—she’s the blueprint, the rule-breaker, the ultimate cultural juggernaut. For decades, she has not only defined the sound of global pop music but also reshaped culture itself with her vision, innovation and fearless artistry,” said Tom Carson and Aaron Bay-Schuck, co-chairmen of Warner Records. “This signing represents a historic, full circle moment, one that brings her back to the label where it all began and reaffirms her unparalleled influence, setting the stage for an exciting new era of creativity and impact.”