Anna Von Hausswolff Shares Ethereal New Single “Facing Atlas”

On “Facing Atlas”, Swedish musician and composer Anna von Hausswolff’s breaks open the gates into a warm sound world. What is fabulous about the whole thing is how the artist’s ethereal vocals meld with the echoing drums, a murmuring church organ, reverberating guitars and a swirling saxophone as von Hausswolff herself becomes one figure in this fluttering aural space. “Facing Atlas’ is about the risks of commitment, to be bound to something until you no longer feel control over yourself and your direction in life. A destiny can feel like a prison if it’s not chosen by heart’s desire,” von Hausswolff reveals.

“Facing Atlas” is the latest single from the singer’s forthcoming album, ICONOCLASTS, which is due out on October 31, through YEAR0001, her first with the label. Throughout the years, von Hausswolff’s releases cemented her as an artist of unpredictable and vast creativity that is always moving forward and always fusing tradition with experimentation in unimaginable ways.

On ICONOCLASTS, the artist’s sound evolves again, bringing a poppier and more vibrant element to her moving songs. Produced by von Hausswolff and longtime collaborator Filip Leyman, it is an opus of stirring movement, anthemic ritualism, and maximalist composition, marking a new chapter in von Hausswolff’s music and featuring appearances from Ethel Cain, Abul Mogard, Iggy Pop and Maria von Hausswolff.