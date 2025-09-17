Paz Lenchantin Explores Melodrama On New Single & Video “Novela”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 17th, 2025 - 4:44 PM

Paz Lenchantin, renowned for her musicianship in A Perfect Circle and Pixies, has returned with a brand new single entitled “Novela.” The track follows lead single “Hang Tough” which arrived in time for the announcement of her forthcoming debut solo album Triste which is set to arrive on October 17 via her own imprint Hideous Human Records.

Speaking on the lyrical background of the song, Lenchantin offered, “The track is a melodramatic story that resolves with accepting that you are the way you are ‘Sos como sos.'” The accompanying music video follows a similar premise and was created by Lenchantin’s longtime friend and filmmaker Maximilla Lukacs.

The new record afforded Lenchantin creative space to reunite with former bandmates Josh Freese and Troy Van Leeuwen who contributed drums and guitar respectively on the new project. Triste traverses a blend of genres from Latin folk to American rock. All instruments on the record crossed her hands before they were put to tape. The album was written in Petatlán, Mexico and lyrically zeroes in on themes of faith, doubt and self-discovery. It was mixed by Chris Coady who had previously worked with the likes of Beach House and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Lenchantin also teased the possibility of a tour in support of the new solo album although no dates, locations or venues have been officially announced as of publication time.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat