Paz Lenchantin Announces Debut Solo Album Triste For October 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Hang Tough”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 19th, 2025 - 7:00 AM

Paz Lenchantin is well known for her contributions to iconic bands like Pixies and A Perfect Circle, but now she is stepping into her own individual spotlight with the announcement of her debut solo album Triste. The record is set to arrive later this year on October 17 via Hideous Human Records, her own imprint.

The LP allowed Lenchantin creative space to reunite with former A Perfect Circle bandmembers Josh Freese as well as Troy Van Leeuwen who contributed drums and guitar respectively on her new project. Triste traverses a blend of genres from Latin folk to U.S.-based rock. All instruments on the record crossed her hands before they were put to tape. The album was written Petatlán, Mexico and lyrically zeroes in on themes of faith, doubt and self-discovery. It was mixed by Chris Coady who had previously worked with the likes of Beach House and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Speaking on the goal with crafting this album, Lenchantin offered, “I had to make this record on my own—not to prove anything, but just to have faith that music can nurture me back. And it did.”

Lenchantin also teased the possibility of a tour in support of the new solo album although no dates, locations or venues have been officially announced as of publication time.

Triste Tracklist

1. Novela

2. Lows & Highs

3. Woman Of Nazareth

4. Hang Tough

5. Wish I Was There

6. Si No!

7. In The Garden With The Devil

8. Adam

9. Lucia

10. Sin Dios

11. Save It For Hell

12. Triste