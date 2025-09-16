Limewire Revealed As Fyre Festival Brand Rights Buyer

Home News Cait Stoddard September 16th, 2025 - 12:24 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, the Fyre Festival saga continues to twist and turn because it has been revealed that the name and intellectual property was acquired by LimeWire. The digital content-sharing platform that got its start as an MP3-trading program in the ’00s was the lucky auction winner when Fyre Fest sold for $245,300 on Ebay this summer. The company outbid Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort creative agency.

LimeWire certainly are taking a tongue-in-cheek approach to their press release about the acquisition by calling themselves and Fyre Fest “two of the most infamous names.” In a statement, LimeWire CEO Julian Zehetmayr says: “Fyre became a symbol of hype gone wrong, but it also made history. We’re not bringing the festival back. We’re bringing the brand and the meme back to life. This time with real experiences, and without the cheese sandwiches.”

LimeWire also says this merger “taps into real-world experiences, community and surprise.” While they are not giving any details, it will be “bold, self-aware and impossible to ignore.” Those who are really curious can sign up for updates and buy Fyre merch where they can “Own the Meme, Wear the Legend.”