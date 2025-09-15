The Lemonheads Share Melodic New Single “Togetherness Is All I’m After”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 15th, 2025 - 1:48 PM

The fourth single from The Lemonheads‘ highly anticipated album, Love Chant, opens with a whallop before dissolving into a final whispered plea: “Baby, don’t blow it.” Between its crashing introduction and dissonant fade-out, lead singer and guitarist Evan Dando skips a gentle and familiar melody across a thick, dense and beautiful bed of guitars whose bite doesn’t pierce but rather builds the track’s fuzzy sheath.

The artist’s voice has gathered a wisdom about it since the last Lemonheads album 20 years ago, which gives the understated, natural delivery on “Togetherness Is All I’m After” a special gravity. The song was co-written by Evan Dando with John Strohm of Blake Babies. Over the past few years, The Lemonheads’ influence has only deepened.

Artists like MJ Lenderman, Courtney Barnett, and Waxahatchee have all covered Dando’s songs, praising the emotional clarity, melodic instinct, and wry intimacy that define his writing. That resonance across generations makes Love Chant feel like more than a return and it is a reminder of what made this band matter in the first place.

The Lemonheads have been celebrating Love Chant with a marathon world tour featuring headline shows and top-billed festival appearances across the UK and Europe. North American dates get underway November 11, at Birmingham, AL’s WORKPLAY and then continue through a December 20, tour finale at Nashville, TN’s famed Basement East.