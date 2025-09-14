Deezer Reveals 28% Of Current Music Uploads To Platform Are AI Generated

Home News Khalliah Gardner September 14th, 2025 - 5:59 PM

The music industry is undergoing big changes due to more AI-generated content on streaming services. Recent data from NME shows that 28% of the music uploaded to Deezer, a major streaming platform, is created entirely by artificial intelligence. This indicates how much AI is changing how we make and listen to music. These changes suggest we’re entering a new era where technology greatly impacts the production and experience of music globally.

The big increase in AI-made music on platforms like Deezer shows a major shift in how music is created. Thanks to advanced AI tools, creators can now make music more easily and cheaply, opening up the process for everyone. These smart tools can write, arrange, and polish tracks, giving artists the chance to explore new sounds and try out different styles of music. This change lets musicians move away from costly traditional methods that usually limit creativity so they can innovate freely without obstacles common for independent or new artists.

AI-generated music is becoming more common, but it brings up issues and discussions about what makes art truly creative and original. Critics worry that AI doesn’t have human emotion or cultural background, which might make its music feel less genuine than pieces created by people. They believe that true music expresses the human spirit beyond just being a mix of notes and rhythms. On the other hand, supporters think AI can boost creativity in artists by giving them new tools to expand their work further. They see AI as a partner offering unique ideas to explore new realms of imagination and innovation.

Deezer’s acknowledgment of the growing amount of AI-generated music on its platform shows that the music industry is increasingly accepting technology. This change hints at a future where human artists and machines often work together, mixing traditional art with new tech possibilities. As AI gets better, it will likely have more impact on how we make and appreciate music, shaking up current standards. The blend between human creativity and machine precision is expected to play a key role in shaping the future of music creation and expression