Stereolab Shares Pair Of New Singles “Fed Up With Your Job” & “Constant And Uniform Movement Unknown”

Leila Franco September 13th, 2025 - 7:51 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

Fresh off the release of Instant Holograms On Metal Film, their first studio album in fifteen years, Stereolab has returned with two brand new singles! The double A-side single, “Fed Up With Your Job” and “Constant And Uniform Movement Unknown,” arrives as a limited 7″ pressing of just 3,000 copies worldwide.

“Fed Up With Your Job” shows Stereolab’s knack for using political sharpness layered with signature synth textures to make that playful indie pop sound. On the flip side, “Constant And Uniform Movement Unknown” leans into the band’s more experimental side, pairing their melodies with the kinds of looping structures that have long defined their sound.

The release of these new singles comes just in time with the launch of Stereolab’s North and South American tour, with 41 dates. Kicking off in Nashville and wrapping up in Mexico City, the tour has already seen most dates sell out, just further proof of the fans devotion to the band. And for those who missed out, shows in Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Wales are still on sale!

With new music and a marathon tour, Stereolab continue their return in full force. Both “Fed Up With Your Job” and “Constant And Uniform Movement Unknown” further show why Stereolab’s influence has only increased since their first emergence in the early ’90s. Devoted fans can definitely expect a lot more from this band in the future!