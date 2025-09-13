Skold Announce New Album Caught In The Throes For October 2025 Release

Home News Leila Franco September 13th, 2025 - 7:07 PM

Tim Skold, the Swedish multi-instrumentalist, producer and longtime musician in industrial and metal circles, has announced the release of his new album, Caught In The Throes. The record, set to release on October 10th, is a step into industrial grit, with a downtempo atmosphere and sardonic lyricism.

Three singles have already set the tone for the project with “All Humans Must Be Destroyed,” “Pop The Smoke” and “All The $ In The World.” Together, they create an album that captures both the menace and the wit that have defined Skold’s career.

Skold debuted in the late 1980s with hard rock band Shotgun Messiah before striking out solo with his 1996 self-titled debut. From there, he contributed to the industrial music genre, working alongside KMFDM across several albums and co-founding the side project MDFMK. His collaboration with Marilyn Manson in the early 2000s just further cemented his reputation, as he produced and wrote on the chart-topping The Golden Age of Grotesque as well as Eat Me, Drink Me.

With Caught In The Throes, Skold shows off his decades of experience in one of his most cutting records yet. It is truly a work that embraces the industrial sound.

Caught In The Throes Tracklist:

All the $ in the World Cold as Ice =’s (Private Libertine) House of a Thousand Lies The Great Theatricality All Humans Must Be Destroyed In a Grave (Specter) Soon Enough That Kind of Magic (Confessions of a Supermodel) Do You Really? The Inconsolable Wrong Everything Pop the Smoke Digging My Own Grave