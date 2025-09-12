Yves Tumor Responds After Being Booed Offstage in NYC by Fans of Swedish House Mafia

Home News Ajala Fields September 12th, 2025 - 10:28 PM

Yves Tumor opened up for Swedish House Mafia at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium tonight, and it did not go well, according to Stereogum. Fans of the house supergroup were not happy with the experimental artist’s DJ industrial-leaning set.

Tumor responded to the situation on his Instagram Story, “I just got booed offstage for playing the best set of the night by a bunch of the corniest people I’ve ever seen in my fucking life,” Tumor said in the video while destroying a poster of NYC, “This city is truly hell on earth. I thought LA was bad. I thought Berlin was bad. I thought Paris was bad.”

Fans of both acts have different thoughts on what caused this. Fans of Tumor wonder why they were opening up for Swedish House Mafia in the first place due to the difference of genres while fans of Swedish House Mafia say Tumor should’ve done a better job at reading the room. It’s probably safe to say these acts won’t be performing together any time soon.