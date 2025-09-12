Devendra Banhart Releases B-Side “The Seventies”

Home News Ajala Fields September 12th, 2025 - 9:33 PM

Devendra Banhart has released a visualizer for the never-before-heard B-side “The Seventies,” piecing together archival footage of Banhart during the Cripple Crow era as part of the release of Cripple Crow 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, marking the first release on Banhart’s own label Heavy Flowers, distributed by Secretly Distribution. The track is a playful love letter to the titular decade with a swinging melody reminiscent of the era of free love and Laurel Canyon counter-culturalism. Watch the visualizer below.

“I was kinda there, in the 70’s I mean,” says Banhart about “The Seventies,” “At least that’s what someone wrote right after Rejoicing in the Hands came out in 2004. It was something like ‘Devendra needs to realize the 70’s are over,’ (little did they know that I thought the 70’s were waaaay ahead in the future. Didn’t they realize it was still the 60’s maaaaan?!).

“The whole thing really cracked me up, and I have a fuzzy memory of showing Andy (Candice) that comment and us just messing around with the idea of a song about people who at all times believe it is only ever the 70’s. The b part of the song does take a slightly macabre direction with references to shovels and showers – more Crypt Keeper erotica than necromancy – but all in all it’s us having a blast being silly and trying to get back at someone by making fun of ourselves.”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister