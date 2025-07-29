Devendra Banhart Announces 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Of Cripple Crow For September 2025 Release, Shares New Track “I Feel Just Like A Child (Demo)”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 29th, 2025 - 3:56 PM

Today, Devendra Banhart has announced the 20 year anniversary reissue of his beloved album Cripple Crow. Out on September 12, the Cripple Crow 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition marks the first release on Banhart’s own label Heavy Flowers, distributed by Secretly Distribution. Along with the announcement, Banhart has released a demo of “I Feel Just Like A Child,” an early version of the fan favorite from the original Cripple Crow release.

The Cripple Crow 20th Anniversary album reissue includes a third bonus LP featuring “The Seventies” (a never-before-released recording from the Cripple Crow sessions), “Shame” (the long out of print B-side to “Long Haired Child”), five previously unreleased demos and two live recordings. It also includes expanded artwork and liner notes written by Banhart himself. See below for the full deluxe edition tracklisting.

While talking about the reissue, Banhart says: “Cripple Crow! equal parts gag and pride! What a trip! What a ride! What a time! It’s all a bit embarrassing and yet, it was such a beautifully free time of uncensored experimentation and loving camaraderie that I can’t help but be proud to share this reissue with a bunch of new stuff I can’t believe didn’t get burnt in my ‘burning my archives’ phase! Thank you to everyone for sharing bits of pics and ephemera ya had flopping around!”

Cripple Crow Tracklist

LP One

Now That I Know Santa Maria da Feira Hear Somebody Say Long Haired Child Lazy Butterfly Quédate Luna Queen Bee I Feel Just Like A Child Some People Ride The Wave The Beatles Dragonflys Cripple Crow Inaniel

LP Two

Hey Mama Wolf How’s About Tellin’ A Story Chinese Children Sawkill River I Love That Man Luna De Margarita Korean Dogwood Little Boys Canela There’s Always Something Happening? La Ley Chicken Stewed Bard Of An Old Oak Tree La Pastorcita Perdida Lickity Split

LP Three

Shame The Seventies How’s About Tellin’ A Story (Demo) A Jalisco (Demo) I Feel Just Like a Child (Demo) So Long City (Demo) Long Haired Child (Live) Mama Wolf (Live) Tarot (Demo)

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister