Ani DiFranco Shares Powerful New Single “Baby Roe”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2024 - 2:46 PM

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera

Ani DiFranco has released her newest track “Baby Roe.” An outspoken activist throughout her illustrious career, the artist considers reproductive freedom a civil rights issue. “Baby Roe” is the latest chapter in DiFranco‘s commitment to support comprehensive civil rights for women. With women’s autonomy again in jeopardy and on the ballot this November, DiFranco is urgently trying to bring attention to this vital issue.

While speaking about her latest song, DiFranco says: “The song ‘Baby Roe’ is a direct descendent of the book The Family Roe by Joshua Prager. This finely researched and grippingly told work chronicles the unfolding of events surrounding the 1972 Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade. Prager lets you way behind the curtain to meet all the characters involved, including the adult child of Norma McCorvey (aka Jane Roe), born and adopted-off in the course of her mother’s quest for the right to a legal abortion. Baby Roe, unaware of her role in history until she was an adult, remains, nonetheless, in support of a woman’s right to choose. As I would be.”

DiFranco is currently starring as Persephone in the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown. The artist’s history with Hadestown began in 2010 when she invited Anais Mitchell to release the original studio album of Hadestown on DiFranco’s label, Righteous Babe Records. DiFranco originated the role of Persephone on the album, leaving an enduring impression on the character as the show evolved over the course of several years.

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera