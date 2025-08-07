Phantogram Team Up With Big Wild For New Video “Too Loud”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 7th, 2025 - 11:22 PM

Today, Big Wild has shared a video directed by Hunter Moreno for the recent single, “Too Loud” featuring Phantogram’s Sarah Barthel. The new visual follows Stell and Wild as they race through a vibrant, city-inspired location, another addition to a cinematic world seen in video’s for “Universe” feat. iDA HAWK and “You Belong Here.”

“I first made the demo while I was making The Efferusphere. I can’t really pinpoint inspiration besides following what excites me. I try to trust that feeling and not overthink it. As simple as the demo sounded, there was something that consistently grabbed me when I listened back. It was sexy and ethereal. I was hung up on the second verse and the lyrics until I was connected with Sarah from Phantogram. Her voice was perfect and was the last big piece to the puzzle. She smashed it and my team and I were so stoked to work with her.” said Wild Child.

Phantogram’s Barthel adds: “This song makes me want to roll the windows down and turn the volume all the way up. Working with Jackson has been such a blast and we can’t wait to dance with you to this soon.”

Photo Credit: April Siese