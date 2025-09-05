Mum Share Vibrant New Single & Video “Kill The Light”

Home News Steven Taylor September 5th, 2025 - 4:10 PM

Icelandic band Mum has released “Kill The Light,” their third single off their upcoming album, History of Silence. The coming album, the band’s eight studio album, will be the first studio album in 12 years and their first album in 7 years if EPs are included. A video for this new track can be found on YouTube, under the channel of record label Morr Music.

The serene electronic track features light dreamy vocals and comes in with an overall vibe that is very ethereal. Even while featuring an explosion of percussion towards the halfway point – complete with gorgeous visuals of waves crashing against rocks – the track still feels almost like a lullaby. According to Stereogum, Mum band member Örvar Smárason elaborated on the feelings of the track. “It’s easily the most light hearted song on the album,” he said. “Lots of sunshine, 4 track cassette beat, mangled guitar, wonky bass and distorted vocals. It starts with the sound we recorded from a camera flash going off, so it literally begins with a burst of light.”

The video’s visuals compliment the strong atmosphere of the song itself. Shot entirely in portrait mode, it features many serene scenes of nature, mainly of the clouds and lush forest greenery. Members of the band can be sitting amongst the rocks and trees as they sing. A few shots show the two members indoors, and as stated previous there are also shots of the tides crashing against rocks.

History of Silence will be releasing on September 19th. Just 3 days before on the 16th, Mum will also begin their tour across North America that is set to last until early October.